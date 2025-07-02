1 flown to hospital, another injured after Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY — Two women were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies and medics responded just after 7 p.m. to Stingley Road and New Madison-Coletown Road on reports of a crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

CareFlight transported a 91-year-old woman to Miami Valley Hospital while medics transported an 89-year-old woman to Wayne Healthcare.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that 89-year-old Vernie Pritchett of Indiana drove a Red 2025 Nissan Altima north on New Madison-Coletown Road.

A Black 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 39-year-old Brittany Shiverdecker of Greenville was going west on Stingley Road.

“Ms. Pritchett failed to yield at the posted stop sign and drove into the pathway of Mrs. Shiverdecker, causing the two vehicles to collide,” the sheriff’s office said.

A passenger in the Nissan, 91-year-old Marion Cain, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

Medics took Pritchett to Wayne Healthcare with minor injuries.

Shiverdecker and a juvenile passenger were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group