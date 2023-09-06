1 flown to hospital after boat’s motor explodes at Buck Creek State Park

CLARK COUNTY — One person was flown to the hospital after their boat’s motor exploded at Buck Creek State Park Tuesday.

Around 9:15 p.m. the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, along with several other Clark County agencies responded to reports of an explosion on a boat, according to an ODNR spokesperson.

The explosion burned the person on the boat and they were flown to Miami Valley Hospital where they remain a patient Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.

We are working to learn the person’s current condition and more details about the rescue efforts.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.





