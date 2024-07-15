1 displaced after apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was displaced after an apartment fire in Dayton Sunday morning.

Around 3:12 a.m., Sunday, crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive on reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from an apartment building.

The fire was contained within the apartment of origin and extinguished.

No injuries were reported on the scene. One person was displaced as a result of the fire, and the Red Cross was called to assist them.

According to a Dayton Fire Department spokesperson, the preliminary damage cost is approximately $26,000.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, related to unattended cooking.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours. Kettering Fire Department responded as mutual aid to assist DFD.

“Cooking is the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries and the second leading cause of home fire,” the spokesperson said.

You can find more fire safety information here.

