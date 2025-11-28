1 dead, police searching for hit and run driver in area city

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call near the 4000 block of W. Eighth Street around 1:15 a.m. in West Price Hill, according to our news partner, WCPO.

During the initial investigation of the crash, officers found that a person was driving a 2010 Ford Escape and going eastbound on W Eighth Street.

The driver of the Ford Focus hit a 2012 Acura TL that was driving southbound on Rosemont Avenue.

The Ford Escape driver fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is not known.

Police are investigating whether impairment or speed was a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-352-2514.

