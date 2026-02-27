1 dead after dump truck hits tree on busy Ohio road

MARYSVILLE — A person is dead after a crash involving a dump truck on a busy Ohio road on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Marysville officers and medics responded around 12:10 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 33, according to a police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that a dump truck went off the road and hit a tree.

When medics arrived, they found the driver dead.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the spokesperson said.

The driver’s identity has not been released pending next of kin notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group