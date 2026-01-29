1 dead after car takes off from traffic stop, drives wrong way until crashing in Montgomery County

MORAINE — At least one person is dead after a driver took off from a traffic stop in Moraine and caused a crash on Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle near State Route 741 and Kettering Blvd. when the driver took off, driving the wrong way down Kettering Blvd., according to Moraine Sergeant Andrew Parish.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle near Dorothy Lane.

Parish confirmed that one person from the other vehicle died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group