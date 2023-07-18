1 in custody after deadly shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person is in custody following a deadly shooting in Trotwood Monday.

Trotwood police were dispatched to the 6300 block of Forestdale Avenue on a report of shots fired in the area, according to Trotwood Sgt. Kim DeLong.

>> Previous Coverage: Trotwood police begin homicide investigation after finding male dead

While investigating, police located a deceased male with gunshot wounds.

According to DeLong, police were able to identify a suspect who was taken into custody.

DeLong said this was not a random act of violence and that the victim and the suspect were familiar with each other.

Police have not identified the suspect and charges have not been approved at this time, however; Michael Metcalf, 39, was arrested by Trotwood police and booked in the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of murder Monday night.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Michael Metcalf (Montgomery County Jail)





