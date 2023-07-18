Trotwood police begin homicide investigation after finding male dead

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Trotwood.

>> Dayton police investigating a shooting; Victim in serious condition

Police dispatched to the 6300 block of Forestdale Avenue on a report of shots fired located a male who was deceased, Trotwood Sgt. Kim DeLong said in a prepared statement released Monday night.

Police, at one point in their investigation, set up a perimeter in the area of Forestdale Avenue and Olive Road.

Trotwood police have no information about a suspect and no further information about the incident will be released tonight, the sergeant said.

If you have information about what happened, you are asked to contact Detective Matthew Hogan at 937-854-2455.





©2023 Cox Media Group