1 child hospitalized after Ohio hit-and-run

COLUMBUS — A child was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Columbus.
Columbus police officers were called to the 2500 block of Hilliard Rome Rd., just before 6 pm, according to our news partners at WBNS.
The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in a critical but non-life-threatening condition. Their condition was later upgraded to stable.
The driver did not stay at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.
