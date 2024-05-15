1 adult, 1 child hospitalized following crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — An adult and a child were taken to the hospital after a crash in Harrison Township Wednesday morning.

>>Firefighters respond to 2 separate house fires in Preble County

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at around 7:11 a.m. to the intersection of N. Dixie Avenue and Siebenthaler Avenue on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that three vehicles were involved in this crash.

Medics transported one adult to Miami Valley Hospital and another to Dayton Children’s.

We will continue to provide updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group