Over 30,000 without power as storms move through the Miami Valley

Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power as storms move through the Miami Valley.

As of 3:25 p.m., 31,378 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

>> Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for entire region

The majority of the outages are in Montgomery County.

Outages are being reported in the following counties:

Clark County: 391

Darke County: 648

Montgomery County: 18,482

Miami County: 603

Greene County: 9,480

Preble County: 1,573

Logan County: 191

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group