Over 30,000 without power as storms move through the Miami Valley

Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power as storms move through the Miami Valley.
As of 3:25 p.m., 31,378 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
>> Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for entire region
The majority of the outages are in Montgomery County.
Outages are being reported in the following counties:
- Clark County: 391
- Darke County: 648
- Montgomery County: 18,482
- Miami County: 603
- Greene County: 9,480
- Preble County: 1,573
- Logan County: 191
We will continue updating this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group