Over 30,000 without power as storms move through the Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff

Power outages Staff image

Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power as storms move through the Miami Valley.

As of 3:25 p.m., 31,378 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

>> Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for entire region

The majority of the outages are in Montgomery County.

Outages are being reported in the following counties:

  • Clark County: 391
  • Darke County: 648
  • Montgomery County: 18,482
  • Miami County: 603
  • Greene County: 9,480
  • Preble County: 1,573
  • Logan County: 191

We will continue updating this story.

