Likely to hit 90 each day next week

DAYTON, OH — We still have some showers and cooler than normal temperatures to get through between now and Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday likely won’t warm past 80 degrees. Everything starts to change on Sunday as a pattern shift gets underway. High pressure ridging takes over, and the heat will begin to increase.

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Each day Monday through Friday of next week is expected to be 90 degrees or hotter. Wednesday and Thursday should be the two hottest days at around 93 or 94 degrees. Humidity will make it feel even warmer with several days of 100+ heat index values likely.

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In 2025, Dayton saw a 7 day run of temperatures at or above 90 degrees. This run of heat has the potential to tie that heading into next weekend.

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