How much house $1 million buys you in Dayton

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Dayton. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2420 Ridgeway Rd, Oakwood

- Price: $994,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,300

- Price per square foot: $187

- See 2420 Ridgeway Rd, Oakwood on Redfin.com

447 Kramer Rd, Oakwood

- Price: $985,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,150

- Price per square foot: $237

- See 447 Kramer Rd, Oakwood on Redfin.com

9197 Remy Ct, Clearcreek Twp

- Price: $969,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,736

- Price per square foot: $259

- See 9197 Remy Ct, Clearcreek Twp on Redfin.com

450 Ridgewood Ave, Oakwood

- Price: $960,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,589

- Price per square foot: $267

- See 450 Ridgewood Ave, Oakwood on Redfin.com

2507 Bent Grass Dr, Beavercreek

- Price: $944,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,324

- Price per square foot: $284

- See 2507 Bent Grass Dr, Beavercreek on Redfin.com

446 Lookout Rdg, Oakwood

- Price: $925,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,000

- Price per square foot: $132

- See 446 Lookout Rdg, Oakwood on Redfin.com

950 Olde Sterling Way, Washington Twp

- Price: $925,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,927

- Price per square foot: $133

- See 950 Olde Sterling Way, Washington Twp on Redfin.com

2504 Bent Grass Dr, Beavercreek

- Price: $924,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,748

- Price per square foot: $336

- See 2504 Bent Grass Dr, Beavercreek on Redfin.com

9543 Hacker Farm Ln, Centerville

- Price: $899,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,245

- Price per square foot: $171

- See 9543 Hacker Farm Ln, Centerville on Redfin.com

3080 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek

- Price: $899,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,946

- Price per square foot: $305

- See 3080 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek on Redfin.com

6437 Kings Grant Psge, Dayton

- Price: $899,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,148

- Price per square foot: $146

- See 6437 Kings Grant Psge, Dayton on Redfin.com

1211 Runnymede Rd, Oakwood

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,325

- Price per square foot: $270

- See 1211 Runnymede Rd, Oakwood on Redfin.com

2574 Muirfield Dr, Beavercreek

- Price: $884,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,089

- Price per square foot: $216

- See 2574 Muirfield Dr, Beavercreek on Redfin.com

4061 Woodland Ridge Ct, Bellbrook

- Price: $850,000

- 6 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,435

- Price per square foot: $247

- See 4061 Woodland Ridge Ct, Bellbrook on Redfin.com

43 Briar Hill Rd, Dayton

- Price: $849,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,356

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 43 Briar Hill Rd, Dayton on Redfin.com

1264 Normandy Rue, Clearcreek Twp.

- Price: $839,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,653

- Price per square foot: $229

- See 1264 Normandy Rue, Clearcreek Twp. on Redfin.com

2541 Muirfield Dr, Beavercreek

- Price: $829,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,316

- Price per square foot: $250

- See 2541 Muirfield Dr, Beavercreek on Redfin.com

2388 Golden Grove Ct, Beavercreek

- Price: $819,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,749

- Price per square foot: $298

- See 2388 Golden Grove Ct, Beavercreek on Redfin.com

3280 Benchwood Rd, Dayton

- Price: $815,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,364

- Price per square foot: $597

- See 3280 Benchwood Rd, Dayton on Redfin.com

2211 E Social Row Rd, Washington Twp

- Price: $799,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,336

- Price per square foot: $342

- See 2211 E Social Row Rd, Washington Twp on Redfin.com

840 Acorn Dr, Sugarcreek Twp

- Price: $799,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,032

- Price per square foot: $132

- See 840 Acorn Dr, Sugarcreek Twp on Redfin.com

10145 Park Edge Dr, Washington Twp

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,077

- Price per square foot: $157

- See 10145 Park Edge Dr, Washington Twp on Redfin.com

10067 Yearling Run, Dayton

- Price: $795,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,666

- Price per square foot: $170

- See 10067 Yearling Run, Dayton on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.