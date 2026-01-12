How gas prices have changed in Dayton in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Dayton, OH metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 12.
Dayton by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.55
--- Ohio average: $2.69
- Week change: +$0.12 (+5.0%)
- Year change: -$0.37 (-12.7%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.08 (6/8/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.41
- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.4%)
- Year change: +$0.02 (+0.5%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.15 (6/20/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.09
#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.09
#3. Springfield, MO: $2.17
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock
#5. statewide, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.40
Istvan Csak // Shutterstock
#4. San Diego, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.41
Christian Mueller // Shutterstock
#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.43
Daniel Avram // Shutterstock
#2. Hilo, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.63
jittawit21 // Shutterstock
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.95
This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.