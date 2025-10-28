The highest-value homes in Greenville, Ohio

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Greenville, Ohio's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 369 Northridge Heights Dr, Greenville, OH 27834

- Approximate home value: $1,385,519

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: not available

- See 369 Northridge Heights Dr, Greenville, OH 27834 on Redfin.com

#2. 6795 Us Route 36, Greenville, OH 45331

- Approximate home value: $1,205,419

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 12,247

- See 6795 Us Route 36, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#3. 3536 Weaver Fort Jefferson Rd, Greenville, OH 45331

- Approximate home value: $1,170,837

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,123

- See 3536 Weaver Fort Jefferson Rd, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#4. 6186 Culbertson Rd, Greenville, OH 45331

- Approximate home value: $1,114,821

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 7,463

- See 6186 Culbertson Rd, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#5. 6811 Us Route 36, Greenville, OH 45331

- Approximate home value: $1,093,586

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 10,860

- See 6811 Us Route 36, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#6. 5917 Us Route 36, Greenville, OH 45331

- Approximate home value: $1,030,081

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 9,434

- See 5917 Us Route 36, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#7. 6236 Hartzell Rd, Greenville, OH 45331

- Approximate home value: $1,006,581

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 4,961

- See 6236 Hartzell Rd, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#8. 6443 Willow Lake Dr, Greenville, OH 45331

- Approximate home value: $990,311

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 7,027

- See 6443 Willow Lake Dr, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#9. 3536 Weavers-Fort Jefferson Rd, Greenville, OH 45331

- Approximate home value: $976,054

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 3536 Weavers-Fort Jefferson Rd, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#10. 6801 Horatio-New Harrison Rd, Greenville, OH 45331

- Approximate home value: $949,650

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 6801 Horatio-New Harrison Rd, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#11. 4484 Weaver Station Rd, Greenville, OH 45331

- Approximate home value: $877,200

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 4,506

- See 4484 Weaver Station Rd, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#12. 6636 E, Greenville, OH 45331

- Approximate home value: $865,020

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 5,247

- See 6636 E, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#13. 3305 Greenville Nashville Rd, Greenville, OH 45331

- Approximate home value: $853,873

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 3,573

- See 3305 Greenville Nashville Rd, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.