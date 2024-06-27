Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus by diners

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#29. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.9/5 (399 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 569 North High St. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood, cocktail bars

#28. Golden House Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.9/5 (33 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 3518 Cleveland Ave. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: chinese, seafood

#27. Marino's Seafood

- Rating: 3.9/5 (150 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 1216 West 5th Ave. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, fish & chips

#26. Coco Hot Pot

- Rating: 3.9/5 (88 reviews)

- Address: 743 Bethel Road Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: chinese, seafood, hot pot

#25. Shrimp Lips Seafood and Chicken

- Rating: 3.9/5 (91 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1622 Parsons Ave. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: food trucks, seafood, cajun/creole

#24. Hank's Low Country Seafood & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.0/5 (28 reviews)

- Address: 6 West Gay St. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

#23. The Guild House

- Rating: 4.0/5 (643 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 624 North High St. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: new american, seafood, steakhouses

#22. Seafood Shake Boil

- Rating: 4.0/5 (29 reviews)

- Address: 3860 Morse Road Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, cocktail bars, cajun/creole

#21. El Tacoriendo

- Rating: 4.1/5 (87 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 3892 Refugee Road Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: mexican, seafood, breakfast & brunch

#20. Windward Passage Restaurant

- Rating: 4.1/5 (262 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4739 Reed Road Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses, wine bars

#19. SoCal Kitchen + Bar

- Rating: 4.1/5 (336 reviews)

- Address: 705 North High St. Floor 1 Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: new american, seafood

#18. Sharky's Fish & Chicken

- Rating: 4.1/5 (11 reviews)

- Address: 4049 East Livingston Ave. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: chicken wings, seafood, sandwiches

#17. La Glory's

- Rating: 4.1/5 (93 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 3350 Allegheny Ave. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: soul food, southern, seafood

#16. Mr. Hibachi

- Rating: 4.1/5 (28 reviews)

- Address: 3761 Cleveland Ave. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: japanese, seafood, steakhouses

#15. Creole Kitchen

- Rating: 4.1/5 (181 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 1052 Mt Vernon Ave. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: cajun/creole, seafood, breakfast & brunch

#14. JD's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.2/5 (24 reviews)

- Address: 3728 Agler Road Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: soul food, seafood, southern

#13. 3 Amigos Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.2/5 (12 reviews)

- Address: 4182 West Broad St. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: mexican, seafood, breakfast & brunch

#12. The Mad Greek

- Rating: 4.2/5 (249 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4210 East Broad St. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: greek, mediterranean, seafood

#11. The Pearl

- Rating: 4.2/5 (1156 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 641 North High St. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: new american, seafood, breakfast & brunch

#10. Poke Bros

- Rating: 4.2/5 (195 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1065 Gemini Place Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: poke, hawaiian, seafood

#9. Fish & Chicken Inn

- Rating: 4.3/5 (15 reviews)

- Address: 1828 East Hudson St. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: southern, soul food, seafood

#8. Akai Hana

- Rating: 4.3/5 (755 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1173 Old Henderson Road Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: japanese, sushi bars, seafood

#7. Adelaide's Gin Joint

- Rating: 4.3/5 (44 reviews)

- Address: 2333 North High St. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: jazz & blues, seafood, cocktail bars

#6. Mitchell's Ocean Club

- Rating: 4.4/5 (645 reviews)

- Price level: $$$$

- Address: 4002 Easton Station Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood, new american

#5. Colo Market & Oyster Bar-Downtown

- Rating: 4.4/5 (61 reviews)

- Address: 59 Spruce St. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

#4. South Village Grille

- Rating: 4.4/5 (338 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 197 Thurman Ave. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: new american, seafood, wine bars

#3. Kai's Crab Boil

- Rating: 4.4/5 (511 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 839 Bethel Road Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, cajun/creole, new american

#2. Lucky Hawaiian BBQ

- Rating: 4.5/5 (43 reviews)

- Address: 4330 North High St. Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: hawaiian, barbeque, seafood

#1. Do2 Sabores

- Rating: 4.5/5 (46 reviews)

- Address: 6042 Huntley Road Columbus, Ohio

- Categories: mexican, seafood, cocktail bars

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.