Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Cleveland by diners

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Cleveland.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#29. John John's Seafood

- Rating: 3.5/5 (15 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 15828 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#28. The Fairview Tavern

- Rating: 3.5/5 (68 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 21867 Lorain Road Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: salad, seafood, burgers

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#27. Shark's Seafood & Deli

- Rating: 3.5/5 (78 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3826 Lee Road Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: delis, sandwiches, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#26. Li Wah

- Rating: 3.5/5 (491 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2999 Payne Ave. Ste 102 Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: dim sum, cantonese, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#25. Rusty Anchor

- Rating: 3.5/5 (67 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1148 Main Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#24. Alley Cat Oyster Bar

- Rating: 3.6/5 (515 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 1056 Old River Road Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: new american, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#23. Don's Lighthouse

- Rating: 3.6/5 (217 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 8905 Lake Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses, new american

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#22. Mallorca

- Rating: 3.7/5 (319 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 1390 West 9th St. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: spanish, portuguese, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#21. Zanzibar Soul Fusion

- Rating: 3.7/5 (438 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 627 Prospect Ave. East Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: soul food, southern, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#20. Black Box Fix

- Rating: 3.7/5 (11 reviews)

- Address: 1400 East 105th St. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: cajun/creole, sandwiches, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#19. Fahrenheit

- Rating: 3.7/5 (445 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 55 Public Square Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: new american, seafood, cocktail bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#18. The City Diner

- Rating: 3.8/5 (67 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 5109 Memphis Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: american, breakfast & brunch, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#17. Lago East Bank

- Rating: 3.9/5 (362 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1091 West 10th St. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: italian, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#16. Lee's Seafood Boil-Uptown

- Rating: 3.9/5 (10 reviews)

- Address: 11460 Uptown Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, cajun/creole

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#15. Omar's Seafood & Grill

- Rating: 3.9/5 (32 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 12520 St. Clair Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#14. Renee's Place

- Rating: 4.0/5 (21 reviews)

- Address: 1425 East 21st St. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: bars, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#13. CMB Soul Food

- Rating: 4.0/5 (22 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 12503 Union Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: soul food, chicken wings, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#12. Cleveland Chop

- Rating: 4.0/5 (483 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 824 West St. Clair Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood, new american

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#11. YYTime

- Rating: 4.0/5 (24 reviews)

- Address: 3004 Payne Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: chinese, barbeque, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#10. Fifth Wheel Restaurant

- Rating: 4.1/5 (12 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 3306 St. Clair Ave. Northeast Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, breakfast & brunch, sandwiches

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#9. Acqua Di Luca

- Rating: 4.1/5 (78 reviews)

- Price level: $$$$

- Address: 500 West St. Clair Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, mediterranean, wine bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#8. Etna Restaurant & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.1/5 (153 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 11919 Mayfield Road Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: italian, wine bars, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#7. Kintaro Seafood Shack

- Rating: 4.1/5 (15 reviews)

- Address: 3364 Warren Road Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: japanese, cajun/creole, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#6. Blue Point Grille

- Rating: 4.2/5 (546 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 700 West St. Clair Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#5. Wolf Pack Chorus

- Rating: 4.2/5 (72 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2175 Cornell Road Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, bars, breakfast & brunch

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#4. La Playa Fresh Seafood

- Rating: 4.4/5 (40 reviews)

- Address: 6410 Detroit Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, mexican, cocktail bars

- Read more on Yelp

Canva

#3. Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.4/5 (763 reviews)

- Price level: $$$$

- Address: 623 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood, sushi bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#2. Heart of Gold

- Rating: 4.5/5 (77 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4133 Lorain Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, breakfast & brunch, chicken wings

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#1. Il Venetian

- Rating: 4.6/5 (203 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 100 St. Clair Ave. Northeast Cleveland, Ohio

- Categories: italian, seafood, mediterranean

- Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.