Grandfather accused of putting drugs in grandkids’ ice cream

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A grandfather was arrested after police said his granddaughters found pills in their ice cream.

On Aug. 8, police in Wilmington, North Carolina, were flagged down by James Yokeley.

Yokeley told officers that his two juvenile granddaughters had found two hard objects in the ice cream they bought from a nearby Dairy Queen.

Medics checked out the two girls and found they had not ingested any of the substance.

The two pills were determined to be illegal narcotics, according to Wilmington police.

During an investigation, police said they had video footage that showed Yokeley had been the one who placed the pills.

He was charged with contaminating food or drink with a controlled substance and felony child abuse.

He was booked into jail.

