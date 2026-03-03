News

Heavy rain and flooding are possible this week

Flood Watch issued through Wednesday afternoon

By Austin Chaney
Rahn Road Flooded Street Rahn Road Flooded after heavy rain. Photo by Chase Smith.
DAYTON, OH — We’ve gone from one extreme to the other across the Miami Valley. After a long, cold, and snowy winter, we’re now looking at very warm temperatures and numerous chances for rain.

Rain is here now and will be with us on and off through Saturday.

The Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon timeframe looks particularly wet with up to 3 inches of rain possible south of I-70. This is also where the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch.

Flooding concern for the Miami Valley through Wednesday

If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown. If you have a basement that is prone to flooding when it rains a lot, be sure to check your sump pump to make sure it is working.

In addition to the heavy rain, significantly above normal temperatures are likely. Dayton should reach a high temperature near 73 on Friday.

