Firefighters rescue kitten stuck inside vehicle engine compartment for hours

MIAMI, Florida — Firefighters in Miami, Florida, rescued a kitten that had been stuck inside a vehicle’s engine compartment for hours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 1, around 5:50 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched on reports of a cat stuck inside the engine of a vehicle near NW 17 Avenue and NW 80 Street, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters located and rescued the kitten.

The kitten had been stuck inside the vehicle’s engine compartment for several hours, according to the post.

Following the rescue, one of the firefighters who responded to the incident adopted the kitten.

Cat Trapped in Engine Florida (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group