Woman facing 2 felony charges, including child endangerment, in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A woman is facing two felony charges, including child endangerment, in Warren County.

Springboro Police officers were initially dispatched on April 3 to Redbud Drive on the report of a 20-month-old girl sustaining life-threatening injuries while at her babysitter’s residence, according to a Springboro Police spokesperson.

Medics transported the child to Liberty Children’s Hospital by Clearcreek Fire and Rescue and then transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The child suffered serious injuries and remained at the main campus for several weeks in the ICU.

Springboro Police opened an investigation and worked with the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was brought before a grand jury Friday and a warrant was issued Monday.

Megan Carson, 30, was taken into custody on felony charges including Child Endangerment and Felonious assault, the spokesperson said.

She is currently in Warren County Jail awaiting arraignment at the Warren County Common Pleas Court.

