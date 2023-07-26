2 men arrested after officers execute drug-related search warrant in Darke County

Two men were arrested after Greenville Police officers executed a drug-related search warrant in Darke County Tuesday.

>>Man arrested after drugs, paraphernalia found in Mercer County home

Daniel Alderman, 44, and Joshua Baker, 33, both from Greenville, were arrested in the 400 block of Central Avenue after Greenville Police executed a narcotics search warrant, the department posted on social media.

The search warrant stemmed from several months of investigation at the residence.

Alderman is facing a felony charge of trafficking drugs and Baker was also arrested for a probation violation, Greenville Police said.

Both are awaiting arraignment in court, according to online jail records.

Greenville Police are asking people to continue reporting suspicious activity to police. They can do so by visiting this website.

Daniel Alderman Photo credit to Greenville Police

Joshua Baker Photo credit to Greenville Police

©2023 Cox Media Group