WATCH: Troopers chase Chicago murder suspect on I-75 in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — New video has been released from the Ohio Department of Transportation of a pursuit involving a murder suspect on Interstate 75 in Auglaize County on Sunday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers located a Chrysler Pacifica traveling on southbound I-75 in Hancock County at 1:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

Troopers said they believed the vehicle was driven by a murder suspect involved in a shooting in Chicago. A traffic stop was initiated but the driver did not stop, and a pursuit began.

The suspect’s vehicle continued at a high rate of speed on SB I-75 and stop sticks were deployed but the driver kept going, according to the spokesperson.

Troopers engaged with the suspect’s vehicle on I-75, just south of U.S. 33 and the vehicle came to a rest in the median and caught fire.

The driver fled the vehicle with a handgun and began walking on southbound I-75 and shots were fired.

The driver, Danny Berry, 45, from Chicago, was transported by medics to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mutual aid was provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lima Police, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Wapakoneta Fire and EMS, Shawnee Township Police, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.





