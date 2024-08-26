Consumer

Rumpke bringing drivers in early to beat the heat this week

By WHIO Staff

Rumpke tips on what to, what not to recycle this holiday season

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — A major employer is pulling their crews in early to try to beat this week’s heat.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with company leaders about the weather adjustment and will have new information on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Rumpke leaders say their residential trash truck drivers will hit the streets as early as 4 a.m. to avoid the potentially deadly heat of mid-afternoon.

The “feel-like temperature” will be 100 degrees or more, and Rumpke drivers using automated trucks are standing right above and next to the engine all day, something that can generate 200-degree temperatures.

We will continue updating this story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read