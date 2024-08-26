Rumpke bringing drivers in early to beat the heat this week

MIAMI VALLEY — A major employer is pulling their crews in early to try to beat this week’s heat.
Rumpke leaders say their residential trash truck drivers will hit the streets as early as 4 a.m. to avoid the potentially deadly heat of mid-afternoon.
The “feel-like temperature” will be 100 degrees or more, and Rumpke drivers using automated trucks are standing right above and next to the engine all day, something that can generate 200-degree temperatures.
We will continue updating this story.
