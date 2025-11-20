For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Toledo using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Communities In Schools

- Address: 305 Wenz Rd, Toledo, OH 43615

Susie's Coats for Kids

- Address: 103 Aspen Cir, Woodville, OH 43469

Malek Al Kabob

- Address: 3323 West Rd., Trenton, MI 48183

New Hope Assembly of God

- Address: 14000 Racho Blvd, Taylor, MI 48180

We Care Foster Care, Inc

- Address: 15151 Dix-Toledo Rd, Southgate, MI 48195

J.Crew - Ann Arbor

- Address: 242 Briarwood Center, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Kietaa's Kitchen

- Address: 2669 S Wayne Rd, Westland, Mi 48186

Shelter Association of Washtenaw County

- Address: 312 W. Huron St., Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Care and Share of Erie County

- Address: 241 Jackson Street, Sandusky, OH 44870

Womack Temple CME Church

- Address: 28445 Cherry St, Inkster, MI 48141

Communities in Schools Michigan

- Address: 18700 Audette St, Dearborn, MI 48124

Enriching Young Minds

- Address: 8203 Fielding St, Detroit, MI 48228

Take My Hand

- Address: 11417 grandville, Detroit, MI 48228

Covenant House Michigan

- Address: 2959 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Detroit, MI 48208

Detroit Public School

- Address: 16650 Glendale St, Detroit, MI 48227