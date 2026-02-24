Cities with the most expensive homes in the Mansfield metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Mansfield metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#9. Mansfield, OH
- Typical home value: $143,908
- 1-year price change: +6.1%
- 5-year price change: +50.0%
#8. Plymouth, OH
- Typical home value: $163,628
- 1-year price change: +2.3%
- 5-year price change: +30.4%
#7. Shelby, OH
- Typical home value: $176,267
- 1-year price change: +7.3%
- 5-year price change: +46.5%
#6. Shiloh, OH
- Typical home value: $214,800
- 1-year price change: +3.6%
- 5-year price change: +34.2%
#5. Ontario, OH
- Typical home value: $227,205
- 1-year price change: +7.4%
- 5-year price change: +51.2%
#4. Lexington, OH
- Typical home value: $233,019
- 1-year price change: +7.8%
- 5-year price change: +47.3%
#3. Lucas, OH
- Typical home value: $243,952
- 1-year price change: +5.9%
- 5-year price change: +45.4%
#2. Butler, OH
- Typical home value: $249,672
- 1-year price change: +6.4%
- 5-year price change: +50.7%
#1. Bellville, OH
- Typical home value: $264,894
- 1-year price change: +5.1%
- 5-year price change: +45.7%