A changing forecast for Sunday and Monday

The chances for snow don't look nearly as high as they once did. — With such an active weather pattern, weather model guidance has struggled with how Sunday and Monday look to evolve.

The overwhelming trend in the data today suggests we likely won’t get the major winter storm that once looked possible. Instead, just a chance for a rain/snow mix seems more likely.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen big shifts in the forecast this winter season. It likely won’t be the last. The atmosphere is fluid, and the mathematical equations we use to represent the different variables in the atmosphere are only so good. This is why we always say to remain aware of changing forecasts.

Sunday should bring us a slight chance of rain or snow very early in the morning. Then we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid 30s for the afternoon.

Monday will be very similar. Morning rain or snow, then we warm to the upper 30s.

