Busy weather pattern taking shape for the Miami Valley

DAYTON — There are several systems to track over the coming days! Since yesterday, 3 of the 4 systems look less impactful than they did yesterday. One looks more impactful with accumulating snow/ice possible...

#1 Tonight: Rain, snow mix showers. Watch for a few slick spots, mainly NW tomorrow morning.

#2 Thursday morning: This system has shifted south big time on most guidance since yesterday. Could it come back north and give us snow? Maybe, but cold/dry appears more likely.

#3. Sunday morning: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, possible along a cold front. This doesn’t look overly impactful, but we’ll watch it.

#4. Next Monday, possibly into Tuesday: Sloppy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain all possible. Best chance for snow/ice accumulation that may impact travel.

We’re in a different part of our forecast process with each system. It’ll be very important to stay up to date on the weather over the next 6-7 days, with changes possible with each system - especially the one next Monday.

