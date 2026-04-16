A break in the action on Friday

DAYTON, OH — Storm chances have been in our forecast for much of the past week. Friday is different. We’re in between systems and we get to enjoy some really nice weather. I expect sunshine and temperatures near 80 degrees during the afternoon.

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Active weather resumes Saturday with the arrival of the next cold front. This front will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms. Timing will be key. Earlier arrival would likely mean weaker thunderstorms. The opposite would be true for a later arrival of storms. Right now, I’m leaning toward the main chance for storms coming during the morning with a low, but not zero, risk of a strong to severe storm.

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After the storms pass, a brief cool snap is likely. Temperatures will fall to the low and mid 30s by Friday morning with frost and freeze likely.

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