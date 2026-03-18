Big warming trend begins tomorrow

DAYTON, OH — It has been cold the past two days. We were stuck in the 20s on Tuesday, 30s on Wednesday, but starting Thursday, the warming trend begins.

We’ll jump back to the mid 50s. The warmest day in the forecast will be Sunday with highs in the lower 70s.

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A few rain showers are possible on Thursday, but it won’t be a washout, and no severe weather is expected. Another slight chance for showers returns Sunday evening. That system also lacks the risk for severe weather... good news for us. We have no risks for severe weather over the next 7 days.

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Going long range, above normal temperatures appear likely heading into April.

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