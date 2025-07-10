Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Youngstown metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Jackson-Milton Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Jackson-Milton Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 197 (33:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#9. Boardman Glenwood Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Boardman Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 570 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#8. Springfield Intermediate Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Springfield Local School District (New Middletown), OH
- Enrollment: 271 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#7. Western Reserve Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Western Reserve Local School District (Berlin Center), OH
- Enrollment: 138 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Lakeview Middle School
- School grades: 5-7
- Location: Lakeview Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 350 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Champion Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Champion Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 392 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. South Side Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Columbiana Exempted Village School District, OH
- Enrollment: 295 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#3. Delahunty Middle School
- School grades: 6-7
- Location: Hermitage School District, PA
- Enrollment: 310 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#2. South Range Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: South Range Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 397 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Canfield Village Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Canfield Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 771 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A