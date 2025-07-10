Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Youngstown metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#10. Jackson-Milton Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Jackson-Milton Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 197 (33:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#9. Boardman Glenwood Junior High School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Boardman Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 570 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#8. Springfield Intermediate Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Springfield Local School District (New Middletown), OH

- Enrollment: 271 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#7. Western Reserve Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Western Reserve Local School District (Berlin Center), OH

- Enrollment: 138 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#6. Lakeview Middle School

- School grades: 5-7

- Location: Lakeview Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 350 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#5. Champion Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Champion Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 392 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#4. South Side Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Columbiana Exempted Village School District, OH

- Enrollment: 295 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#3. Delahunty Middle School

- School grades: 6-7

- Location: Hermitage School District, PA

- Enrollment: 310 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#2. South Range Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: South Range Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 397 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#1. Canfield Village Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Canfield Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 771 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A