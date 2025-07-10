Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Toledo metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Mason Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Mason Consolidated Schools, MI
- Enrollment: 240 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#9. Toledo School for the Arts
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 745 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#8. Swanton Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Swanton Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 358 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. Anthony Wayne Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Anthony Wayne Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 685 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Liberty Center Middle School
- School grades: 5-10
- Location: Liberty Center Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 294 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Sylvania McCord Junior High School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Sylvania City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 575 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. Liberty-Benton Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Liberty-Benton Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 435 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Fallen Timbers Middle School
- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Anthony Wayne Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 678 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Perrysburg Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Perrysburg Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 834 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Hull Prairie Intermediate School
- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Perrysburg Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 855 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A