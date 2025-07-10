Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Toledo metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Mason Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Mason Consolidated Schools, MI

- Enrollment: 240 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Toledo School for the Arts

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Toledo, OH

- Enrollment: 745 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Swanton Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Swanton Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 358 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. Anthony Wayne Junior High School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Anthony Wayne Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 685 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Liberty Center Middle School

- School grades: 5-10

- Location: Liberty Center Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 294 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. Sylvania McCord Junior High School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Sylvania City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 575 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. Liberty-Benton Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Liberty-Benton Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 435 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Fallen Timbers Middle School

- School grades: 5-6

- Location: Anthony Wayne Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 678 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Perrysburg Junior High School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Perrysburg Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 834 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Hull Prairie Intermediate School

- School grades: 5-6

- Location: Perrysburg Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 855 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A