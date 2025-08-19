Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Ohio using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.
#10. Rocky River Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Rocky River City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 552 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Willard Grizzell Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 673 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Sycamore Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Sycamore Community School District, OH
- Enrollment: 859 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Henry Karrer Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 822 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Dayton Regional STEM School
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Kettering, OH
- Enrollment: 772 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Eversole Run Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 848 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Orchard Middle School
- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Solon City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 699 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Mariemont Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Mariemont City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 252 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Beachwood Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Beachwood City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 316 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Solon Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Solon City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 764 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+