Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Dayton metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Magsig Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Centerville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 570 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#9. Springboro Intermediate School
- School grades: 6
- Location: Springboro Community City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 472 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#8. Springboro Junior High School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Springboro Community City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 944 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. Hadley E. Watts Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Centerville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 732 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Tippecanoe Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Tipp City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 553 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Bellbrook Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 628 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. Tower Heights Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Centerville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 558 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Waynesville Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Wayne Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 264 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Oakwood Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Oakwood Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 305 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Dayton Regional STEM School
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Kettering, OH
- Enrollment: 772 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+