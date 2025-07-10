Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Dayton metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#10. Magsig Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Centerville City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 570 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#9. Springboro Intermediate School

- School grades: 6

- Location: Springboro Community City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 472 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#8. Springboro Junior High School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Springboro Community City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 944 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#7. Hadley E. Watts Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Centerville City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 732 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#6. Tippecanoe Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Tipp City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 553 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#5. Bellbrook Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 628 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#4. Tower Heights Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Centerville City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 558 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#3. Waynesville Middle School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Wayne Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 264 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#2. Oakwood Junior High School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Oakwood Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 305 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#1. Dayton Regional STEM School

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Kettering, OH

- Enrollment: 772 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+