Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Youngstown metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#14. Cray Challenges Alternative School
- Location: New Castle, PA
- Enrollment: 9 (1:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#13. Shenango Valley Faith Academy
- Location: Sharon, PA
- Enrollment: 10 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#12. Cray Education Center
- Location: New Castle, PA
- Enrollment: 31 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#11. Crossroads Private Academic Boys School
- Location: Farrell, PA
- Enrollment: 37 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#10. Salem Wesleyan Academy
- Location: Salem, OH
- Enrollment: 65 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#9. Potential Development Program School of Autism
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- Enrollment: 185 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#8. Heartland Christian School & Preschool
- Location: Columbiana, OH
- Enrollment: 440 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#7. John F. Kennedy Catholic School - Lower Campus
- Location: Warren, OH
- Enrollment: 649 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#6. John F. Kennedy Catholic School - Upper Campus
- Location: Warren, OH
- Enrollment: 310 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#5. Kennedy Catholic High School
- Location: Hermitage, PA
- Enrollment: 300 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#4. Valley Christian Schools
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- Enrollment: 559 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#3. Victory Christian School
- Location: Niles, OH
- Enrollment: 103 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#2. Cardinal Mooney High School
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- Enrollment: 290 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#1. Ursuline High School
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- Enrollment: 526 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A