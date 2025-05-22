Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Youngstown metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#14. Cray Challenges Alternative School

- Location: New Castle, PA

- Enrollment: 9 (1:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#13. Shenango Valley Faith Academy

- Location: Sharon, PA

- Enrollment: 10 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#12. Cray Education Center

- Location: New Castle, PA

- Enrollment: 31 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#11. Crossroads Private Academic Boys School

- Location: Farrell, PA

- Enrollment: 37 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#10. Salem Wesleyan Academy

- Location: Salem, OH

- Enrollment: 65 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#9. Potential Development Program School of Autism

- Location: Youngstown, OH

- Enrollment: 185 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Heartland Christian School & Preschool

- Location: Columbiana, OH

- Enrollment: 440 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#7. John F. Kennedy Catholic School - Lower Campus

- Location: Warren, OH

- Enrollment: 649 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

#6. John F. Kennedy Catholic School - Upper Campus

- Location: Warren, OH

- Enrollment: 310 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#5. Kennedy Catholic High School

- Location: Hermitage, PA

- Enrollment: 300 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#4. Valley Christian Schools

- Location: Youngstown, OH

- Enrollment: 559 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#3. Victory Christian School

- Location: Niles, OH

- Enrollment: 103 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#2. Cardinal Mooney High School

- Location: Youngstown, OH

- Enrollment: 290 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#1. Ursuline High School

- Location: Youngstown, OH

- Enrollment: 526 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A