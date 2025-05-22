Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Cincinnati metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Seton High School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 503 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#24. Elder High School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 836 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#23. Mount Notre Dame High School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 727 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#22. Mercy McAuley High School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 348 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#21. La Salle High School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 542 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#20. Covington Catholic High School
- Location: Park Hills, KY
- Enrollment: 520 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#19. Miami Valley Christian Academy
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,182 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#18. Royalmont Academy
- Location: Mason, OH
- Enrollment: 195 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#17. Notre Dame Academy
- Location: Park Hills, KY
- Enrollment: 526 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#16. Mars Hill Academy
- Location: Mason, OH
- Enrollment: 354 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#15. Cincinnati Christian Schools
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Enrollment: 770 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. McNicholas High School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 663 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Roger Bacon High School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 540 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. Liberty Bible Academy
- Location: Mason, OH
- Enrollment: 277 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,352 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. Villa Madonna Academy
- Location: Villa Hills, KY
- Enrollment: 481 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Saint Ursula Academy
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 637 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Archbishop Moeller High School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 916 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Covington Latin School
- Location: Covington, KY
- Enrollment: 201 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Ursuline Academy
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 492 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. St. Xavier High School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,365 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. The Schilling School for Gifted Children
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 50 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. The Summit Country Day School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,076 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Cincinnati Country Day School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 855 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. The Seven Hills School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Enrollment: 1,033 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+