Area worker killed after being pinned by machinery

SHARONVILLE — A worker at Ford Motor Company was killed Monday morning after being pinned by machinery.

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Police told our news partners at WCPO that officers responded to the transmission plant in Sharonville for an industrial accident around 9:45 a.m.

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A press machine at the plant, undergoing routine service, inadvertently turned on, causing the machine to pin a worker.

First responders performed life-saving measures once the worker was freed from the machine, and they were taken to a local hospital.

The worker, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police said it is being considered an industrial accident.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, OHSA, and Ford’s administrative staff are investigating the accident.

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