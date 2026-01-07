Area man convicted of election falsification, forging petition signatures

LEBANON — A jury convicted an area man of dozens of counts of election falsification and forgery.

Xezakia Rouse, 41, who worked for Advanced Micro Targeting, was involved in circulating a petition aimed at amending the Ohio Constitution to alter the state’s redistricting process, prosecutors said.

In July 2024, an examination of 226 signatures submitted by Rouse revealed numerous forgeries.

“Election integrity matters at every stage of the process, not just on Election Day. As the former Chair of the Warren County Board of Elections, I take falsification of petition signatures very seriously because it is a direct attack on the democratic process and the public’s trust in it,” Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell stated.

Rouse’s sentencing date will be determined after the completion of the pre-sentence investigation.

