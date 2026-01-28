Amazon plane makes emergency landing at area airport

CINCINNATI — An Amazon plane had to make an emergency landing at an area airport on Wednesday.

An Amazon cargo plane landed at CVG Airport after “an incident involving a bird strike,” according to our news partners at WCPO.

A spokesperson said everyone is ok.

The plane was headed from CVG to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH).

