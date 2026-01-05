9 killed on Ohio roadways during New Year’s holiday

Nine people died in deadly crashes on Ohio roadways during the New Year’s holiday period.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks],

The reporting period began at midnight on Dec. 31, 2025, through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 4, 2026, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Of the nine deaths, at least one happened when a safety belt was not used.

TRENDING STORIES:

Franklin County recorded the highest number of incidents, with 464 reported, according to OSP.

Following Franklin County were Lorain, Mahoning, and Medina counties.

The public is urged to report dangerous or impaired drivers by using #677.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group