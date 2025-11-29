74-year-old man dead after area crash

WARREN COUNTY — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in Warren County on Friday.

Around 1:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash on Jeffrey Road south of Ross Road.

An initial investigation found that a box truck driven by Donald Dakin, 74, of Cincinnati, was traveling north on Jeffrey Road when he went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and overturned.

The truck then went off the left side of the road and hit an embankment.

Dakin died on the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to OSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

