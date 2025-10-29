The 30 most popular homes for sale in Dayton

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Dayton metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 2565 Briggs Rd, Dayton, OH 45459

- Views: 827

- List price: $519,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,528

- Price per square foot: $147.11

- See 2565 Briggs Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 on Redfin.com

#2. 6885 Garber Rd, Dayton, OH 45415

- Views: 787

- List price: $184,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,456

- Price per square foot: $75.29

- See 6885 Garber Rd, Dayton, OH 45415 on Redfin.com

#3. 3330 Fair Oaks Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45434

- Views: 715

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,730

- Price per square foot: $109.89

- See 3330 Fair Oaks Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45434 on Redfin.com

#4. 3870 Feather Heights Ct, Sugarcreek Twp, OH 45440

- Views: 600

- List price: $699,900

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,407

- Price per square foot: $158.82

- See 3870 Feather Heights Ct, Sugarcreek Twp, OH 45440 on Redfin.com

#5. 1211 Runnymede Rd, Oakwood, OH 45419

- Views: 563

- List price: $699,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,325

- Price per square foot: $210.50

- See 1211 Runnymede Rd, Oakwood, OH 45419 on Redfin.com

#6. 1125 Laurelwood Rd, Kettering, OH 45409

- Views: 557

- List price: $368,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,896

- Price per square foot: $127.07

- See 1125 Laurelwood Rd, Kettering, OH 45409 on Redfin.com

#7. 334 E Schantz Ave, Oakwood, OH 45409

- Views: 525

- List price: $514,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,944

- Price per square foot: $264.87

- See 334 E Schantz Ave, Oakwood, OH 45409 on Redfin.com

#8. 5417 Red Coach Rd, Centerville, OH 45429

- Views: 512

- List price: $424,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,548

- Price per square foot: $166.76

- See 5417 Red Coach Rd, Centerville, OH 45429 on Redfin.com

#9. 9095 Heather Dr, Centerville, OH 45458

- Views: 506

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404

- Price per square foot: $178.06

- See 9095 Heather Dr, Centerville, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

#10. 235 Rubicon Rd, Oakwood, OH 45409

- Views: 500

- List price: $469,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,604

- Price per square foot: $180.45

- See 235 Rubicon Rd, Oakwood, OH 45409 on Redfin.com

#11. 5425 Little Sugar Creek Rd, Sugarcreek Twp, OH 45440

- Views: 491

- List price: $549,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,210

- Price per square foot: $171.31

- See 5425 Little Sugar Creek Rd, Sugarcreek Twp, OH 45440 on Redfin.com

#12. 5282 Rahway Ct, Clayton, OH 45415

- Views: 473

- List price: $249,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,637

- Price per square foot: $94.43

- See 5282 Rahway Ct, Clayton, OH 45415 on Redfin.com

#13. 2006 Washington Creek Ln, Washington Twp, OH 45458

- Views: 461

- List price: $314,700

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,174

- Price per square foot: $99.15

- See 2006 Washington Creek Ln, Washington Twp, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

#14. 312 Trebor Ln, Washington Twp, OH 45459

- Views: 454

- List price: $163,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,048

- Price per square foot: $156.39

- See 312 Trebor Ln, Washington Twp, OH 45459 on Redfin.com

#15. 337 Honey Jane Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45434

- Views: 453

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,402

- Price per square foot: $135.30

- See 337 Honey Jane Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45434 on Redfin.com

#16. 97 Apple Blossom Pl, Dayton, OH 45440

- Views: 443

- List price: $279,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,520

- Price per square foot: $110.71

- See 97 Apple Blossom Pl, Dayton, OH 45440 on Redfin.com

#17. 8580 Hide A Way Rd, Dayton, OH 45458

- Views: 437

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,156

- Price per square foot: $176.21

- See 8580 Hide A Way Rd, Dayton, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

#18. 1160 Waving Willow Dr, Kettering, OH 45409

- Views: 418

- List price: $2,200,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 6,289

- Price per square foot: $349.82

- See 1160 Waving Willow Dr, Kettering, OH 45409 on Redfin.com

#19. 5526 Red Coach Rd, Dayton, OH 45429

- Views: 415

- List price: $434,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,210

- Price per square foot: $135.48

- See 5526 Red Coach Rd, Dayton, OH 45429 on Redfin.com

#20. 1946 N Longview St, Beavercreek, OH 45432

- Views: 413

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,372

- Price per square foot: $105.40

- See 1946 N Longview St, Beavercreek, OH 45432 on Redfin.com

#21. 1973 Home Path Ct, Centerville, OH 45459

- Views: 412

- List price: $480,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,630

- Price per square foot: $182.51

- See 1973 Home Path Ct, Centerville, OH 45459 on Redfin.com

#22. 1553 Roamont Dr, Centerville, OH 45459

- Views: 407

- List price: $427,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,249

- Price per square foot: $189.86

- See 1553 Roamont Dr, Centerville, OH 45459 on Redfin.com

#23. 510 Rohr Ln, Englewood, OH 45322

- Views: 405

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,148

- Price per square foot: $123.37

- See 510 Rohr Ln, Englewood, OH 45322 on Redfin.com

#24. 393 Lightbeam Dr, Washington Twp, OH 45458

- Views: 399

- List price: $389,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,752

- Price per square foot: $141.68

- See 393 Lightbeam Dr, Washington Twp, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

#25. 115 N Bromfield Rd, Kettering, OH 45429

- Views: 387

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,509

- Price per square foot: $198.74

- See 115 N Bromfield Rd, Kettering, OH 45429 on Redfin.com

#26. 6013 Gothic Pl, Washington Twp, OH 45459

- Views: 386

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,912

- Price per square foot: $137.02

- See 6013 Gothic Pl, Washington Twp, OH 45459 on Redfin.com

#27. 9183 Mary Haynes Dr, Centerville, OH 45458

- Views: 382

- List price: $248,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404

- Price per square foot: $177.28

- See 9183 Mary Haynes Dr, Centerville, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

#28. 149 Chartley Ct, Beavercreek, OH 45440

- Views: 376

- List price: $558,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,632

- Price per square foot: $212.01

- See 149 Chartley Ct, Beavercreek, OH 45440 on Redfin.com

#29. 7077 Meeker Commons Ln, Dayton, OH 45414

- Views: 372

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 6,821

- Price per square foot: $117.14

- See 7077 Meeker Commons Ln, Dayton, OH 45414 on Redfin.com

#30. 1692 Glenwood Way, Dayton, OH 45440

- Views: 368

- List price: $725,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,606

- Price per square foot: $201.05

- See 1692 Glenwood Way, Dayton, OH 45440 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.