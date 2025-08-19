3-year-old boy killed by ‘physical force’; father arrested

COLUMBUS — A 3-year-old boy was killed, and his father was charged with his murder, police said.

Columbus police were called to the 100 block of Buckeye Circle just before 7:05 a.m. after receiving a complaint, our news partners at WBNS reported.

When they arrived, they found the child dead.

An investigation revealed that the child was “fatally injured by physical force,” police said.

The child’s father, 30-year-old Daniel Neal, was questioned by detectives, and he admitted to assaulting the child, according to court documents.

Police said Neal was arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS)..

