3 shot at Ohio restaurant; suspect in custody

CLEVELAND — Three men were shot at a seafood restaurant in Cleveland on Saturday.

Cleveland police said a 46-year-old, 52-year-old, and 23-year-old were all shot in the abdomen at Omar’s Seafood & Grill on the 12500 block of St. Clair Avenue, WOIO reported. The shooting happened just after 4:45 p.m.

>> Father, son, friend killed in Ohio plane crash

The suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody, according to WOIO.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group