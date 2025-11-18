2 facing charges after man hit, killed by car

SHARONVILLE — Two men are facing charges in connection with a deadly crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 11, Michael Craig was hit by a car on Providence Way in Sharonville.

He died from his injuries the next morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

An investigation by Sharonville police found that this was intentional and part of an ongoing argument.

Jeremy Van Doren was arrested on a murder charge.

A warrant for complicity (murder) was issued for Justin Fladung.

Anyone with video footage of the crash is asked to contact police at 513-563-1147.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group