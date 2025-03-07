10 of the biggest weight loss myths, according to an obesity medicine expert

One quick online search or scroll through social media and you'll find an endless amount of weight loss advice.

But it's hard to know what's backed by science and what's a waste of your time—or worse, what's downright dangerous.

Below, Hers separates the fad from fact and busts some common weight loss myths.

Myth 1: Losing Weight Is All About Willpower

Willpower is a hopefully small part of weight loss, but it's not the only thing at play.

If your weight loss efforts don't work or you regain some of the weight you've lost, it doesn't mean you lack the willpower to stick to a plan.

There are so many factors that go into weight loss and many of them are out of your control. They include:

Your environment

Your genetics

Your stress levels

Health conditions

Medications

Sleep length and quality

These factors can influence your hunger hormones, how your body stores fat, and the foods you crave.

Don't let this get you down, though. You can still make changes in your life and reach your goals. You might just need to cut yourself a little slack along the way and reach out for support when needed.

Myth 2: Weight Loss Is Linear

When you're making healthy lifestyle changes, it's easy to think you'll start losing weight and continue to lose weight week after week until you reach your goal.

One unfortunate truth about weight loss is that the journey is rarely a straight line, and there may be some bumps along the road.

While your aim may be to lose one to two pounds a week, you might hit a weight loss plateau—when you stop losing—or you gain a bit of weight. This is normal.

Try not to obsess over the number on the scale and instead focus on sticking to your healthy habits and enjoying the health benefits that come with weight loss—like more energy and a better mood.

Myth 3: You Need to Cut out Carbs and Fats to Lose Weight

Are carbs bad for weight loss? What about fats? Nope, not at all. This might be one of the most pervasive fat loss myths out there.

You've no doubt seen the fad diets promoting low-carb or low-fat eating plans. But you don't need to cut out carbs, fats, or any of your favorite foods, for that matter (you do have to cut back on portions or calories however).

These food groups have been demonized when it comes to weight loss, but you shouldn't cut them out of your diet completely. In fact, you need some carbs and fats to function and they provide essential nutrients.

Go for complex carbohydrates like:

Sweet potato

Brown rice

Oats

Whole-wheat bread

Go for healthy fats like:

Avocados

Olive oil

Nuts

Seeds

Myth 4: Skipping Meals Is Necessary to Lose Weight

You know that reducing your calorie intake can help you lose weight, so skipping meals is one way to do this, right? Well, yes and no.

Can you lose weight by not eating for certain parts of the day? Technically, yes. But for many people, it's not a sustainable approach.

Skipping meals can spike your hunger levels, which might lead to overeating at your next meal. Plus, when you skip meals, your energy levels and mood might take a hit, too. We've all had that hangry—hungry and angry—feeling when we've gone too long without food.

So, should you skip breakfast to lose weight? Not necessarily. Doing so may dampen your weight loss efforts, and there's even research that suggests that skipping breakfast is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease mortality.

Your best bet is to fuel your body with regular nutritious meals.

Myth 5: You Need to Join a Gym to Lose Weight

Exercise is great for weight loss, but you don't need to join a gym to do it.

You can:

Go running or cycling outside

Go for hike

Go for a walk on your lunch break

Play fetch with your pet or catch with your kid

Join a dance or yoga class

Play tennis, badminton, or golf with friends

Do strength training exercises at home

Beyond joining a gym, there are weight loss myths about which exercise is best. The truth is you don't have to stick to one type of physical activity in order to drop weight.

Is cardio the best way to lose weight? It's one way, but it's not the only way. In fact, incorporating resistance training can help build and maintain muscle mass, which burns more calories at rest, so there are weight loss benefits to all kinds of exercise. Incorporating more movement into your day—whatever that looks like for you—can help you move toward a healthy weight.

Myth 6: Diet and Exercise Are the Only Things That Matter for Weight Loss

Diet and exercise come up a lot in weight loss discussions, and for good reason—both are core pillars of sustainable weight management. But they're not the only factors at play.

When you're trying to lose weight, think about sleep and hydration too.

Getting enough sleep can give you the energy and motivation to stick to your healthy lifestyle habits and it'll also help keep your hunger hormones in check.

Drinking more water can help you feel fuller, and staying hydrated may promote lipolysis, the breakdown of fat for energy in your body.

Plus, prioritizing shut-eye and hydration are important for your overall health and wellness.

Myth 7: You Can't Lose Weight If You Eat Late at Night

Is it bad to eat late at night? It's not ideal, but there's no need to panic if you do. One late-night meal or midnight snack isn't going to derail your weight loss or cause weight gain.

Regularly eating late at night is linked to obesity, though. You might go for unhealthier food choices or not sleep as well when you eat late.

On the flip side, fasting overnight can help with weight loss and weight maintenance. But it's a common misconception that any food after 8 p.m. or so is a bad idea.

If you're eating late at night, go for a light and healthy snack, like a piece of fruit or some Greek yogurt. And if you're always hungry at night, take stock of what you've been eating throughout the day to make sure you're fueling yourself with enough protein, which can help promote satiety.

Myth 8: Supplements Can Help You Lose Weight

Does turmeric help you lose weight? What about green tea or magnesium? There are so many weight loss supplements out there that it's common to have questions and wonder whether you should be taking them.

Unfortunately, supplements aren't the magic pill they're often sold as. They're not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, and there's no guarantee they're safe or effective.

The one standout exception here is protein supplements—the vast majority of people on a weight loss journey aren't getting enough of this vital macronutrient. Protein supplementation with a bar or meal replacement shake is one way to help ensure you're getting at least 100g of protein per day, which can help prevent muscle loss while you're losing weight.

If you're considering supplements, there are a few others with some evidence-based benefits. Check out this guide to weight loss supplements for women.

Myth 9: Laxatives Can Speed up Weight Loss

Do laxatives make you lose weight? If TikTok is anything to go by, then you might be thinking yes. No shame. But laxatives are not a safe or effective weight loss method. Plus, they're not exactly a fun one either.

Laxatives can relieve constipation, so you feel lighter. But if you're not constipated, laxatives can cause diarrhea, causing you to lose a lot of water.

This may cause weight loss in the short term, by the scale's measure. But losing water weight isn't the same as losing fat, and diarrhea can cause dehydration and electrolyte imbalances.

Myth 10: Coffee Can Make You Gain Weight

You don't need to give up your morning cup of joe if you're trying to lose weight. In fact, it may play a positive role in your weight loss.

A 2012 study found that about two to four cups of coffee helped people with overweight or obesity eat less at their next meal and throughout the day.

There's even research showing that drinking up to three cups of coffee a day is associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality (death from any cause).

Just be aware of what you're putting in your coffee. Cream, sugar, or flavored syrups may contribute to weight gain.

And make sure you're not drinking coffee too close to bedtime, as sleep disruption could also mess with your weight loss efforts.

Weight Loss Myths: The Bottom Line

There are so many myths about weight loss, it'd be easy to keep going—and going. But these are the common ones you might have heard from well-meaning family members or seen on social media.

To wrap up, here's some science-backed advice if you're looking to lose weight:

Eat nutritious foods. You don't need to cut out entire food groups, skip meals, or buy special supplements. Whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein will fuel your body with the nutrients it needs to lose weight and feel great while doing it.

You don't need to cut out entire food groups, skip meals, or buy special supplements. Whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein will fuel your body with the nutrients it needs to lose weight and feel great while doing it. Incorporate more movement into your day. This could involve the gym, but it could also involve playing sports with friends, taking more steps, and standing more throughout the day.

This could involve the gym, but it could also involve playing sports with friends, taking more steps, and standing more throughout the day. Drink more water and get enough sleep. These two pillars of weight loss are often overlooked. Keep a water bottle nearby at all times and prioritize getting enough shut-eye at night.

Remember, weight loss isn't all about willpower. Genetics, health conditions, medications, and more can make weight loss more difficult. Don't be hard on yourself if it takes time or you need an extra helping hand along the way.

Weight loss medication, such as GLP-1s and oral medications, can be useful for some to suppress your appetite and curb cravings. But there are a lot of myths around those, too.