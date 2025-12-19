1 dead, 9 hospitalized after gas leak at Ohio home

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — A woman is dead, and several people, including firefighters, were hospitalized after agencies responded to a call related to carbon monoxide exposure near Columbus on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters with the Bloom Township Fire Department responded to a call at a residence in the 9200 block of Slough Road NW around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered multiple people inside the home, along with a family pet, displaying symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape, our news partners at WBNS reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 96-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two family members were taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Seven firefighters were also hospitalized due to possible carbon monoxide exposure but were released.

Fire Chief Thomas Williams noted that the first medic on-site did not have a functioning carbon monoxide monitor, which contributed to his feeling ill.

Lape confirmed that the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death of the 96-year-old woman.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group