With nearly one week to go, who are the Indianapolis 500 contenders?

The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 is nearly one week away and there are plenty of storylines to look out for.

Reigning 2-time winner Josef Newgarden is attempting to be the first driver ever to win the race three consecutive times. The Voice of the Indianapolis 500, Mark Jaynes, told me “Josef feels like he’s more relaxed than he’s ever been. The Penske cars are flexing their muscles with all three of their drivers.”

4-time winner Helio Castroneves is another driver many fans are keeping an eye on. The 50 year-old series veteran is attempting to become the only driver to ever win The Greatest Spectacle in Racing 5 times, 4 years after he won his fourth. “If this week of practice is any indication, Helio is a real threat to win his fifth,” Jaynes said. “He’s showing the kind of confidence he did when he won his fourth.”

When it comes to the Chip Ganassi Racing stable? Jaynes said, “They’re fast. Ganassi always is. Alex (Palou) is a candidate for the pole and front row and don’t sleep on Scott Dixon. Scott is certainly a threat to win his second 500.”

The 109th Indianapolis 500 is set for May 25th, 2025 at 12:45pm.