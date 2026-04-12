Winners of the 2026 Olivier Awards celebrating work on the London stage

LONDON — The winners of the 2026 Olivier Awards handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:
New Musical: “Paddington The Musical”
New Play: “Punch”
New Entertainment or Comedy: “Oh, Mary!”
Family Show: “The Boy at the Back of the Class”
Revival: “All My Sons”
Musical Revival: “Into The Woods”
Actress-Play: Rosamund Pike, “Inter Alia”
Actor-Play: Jack Holden, “Kenrex”
Actress-Musical: Rachel Zegler, “Evita”
Actor-Musical: James Hameed and Arti Shah, “Paddington The Musical”
Supporting Actor-Play: Paapa Essiedu, “All My Sons”
Supporting Actress-Play: Julie Hesmondhalgh, “Punch”
Supporting Actress-Musical: Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, “Paddington The Musical”
Supporting Actor-Musical: Tom Edden, “Paddington The Musical”
Director: Luke Sheppard, “Paddington the Musical”
Outstanding Musical Contribution: Chris Fenwick and Sean Hayes, “Goodnight Oscar”
Theater Choreography: “Evita”
New Opera Production: “Dead Man Walking”
New Dance Production: “Into the Hairy”
Set Design: “Paddington The Musical”
Lighting Design: “Into The Woods”
Sound Design: “Kenrex”
Costume Design: “Paddington The Musical”
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “The Glass Menagerie” at the Yard Theatre
Special Award: Elaine Paige
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