Rolling Stone Magazine recently ranked the 100 best album covers of all time. There are many from the 1980′s that come to mind, but for my money, I’ll go with Van Halen’s 1984. The baby angel on the cover with a cigarette is so iconic. And, it’s doubtful that any band today would be so bold to make such a statement.

Van Halen's "1984" was released on January 9th, 1984 and has sold over ten million copies in the United States. (Van Halen/Warner Bros./Margo Nahas)

What do think of the Rolling Stone list and what’s your favorite album cover of all time?